Will passenger cabins will look like this once the coronavirus pandemic is over ?

What will aviation look like in a few months if the coronavirus pandemic comes under control and countries lift their entry restrictions?

Will every passenger / crew member be obliged to wear a mouth mask? Should we all show a mobile app with a “flight permit” or will an extra check for symptoms be carried out at the airport?

Seat manufacturer Aviointeriors SpA already has two concept designs ready to limit the spread of the corona virus. Do you think an airline will purchase and install it on their fleet?

Concept design: Janus seat

Like two-faced Janus, the god of Ancient Rome, this proposal is distinguished by the reverse position of the center seat of the triple to ensure the maximum isolation between passengers seated next to each other. While passengers seated on the side seats, aisle and fuselage, continue to be positioned in the flight direction as usual, the passenger sitting in the center is facing backwards.

So “Janus” is a two-faced seat, in fact this arrangement allows all three passengers to be separated with a shield made of transparent material that isolates them from each other, creating a protective barrier for everyone. Each passenger has its own space isolated from others, even from people who walk through the aisle.

Each place of the “Janus” seat is surrounded on three sides by a high shield that prevents the breath propagation to occupants of adjacent seats.

“Janus” seat is made of easy cleaning and safe hygienisation materials.

The option is available with the shield in opaque material or with different degrees of transparency.

Concept design: Glassafe

A kit-level solution that can be installed on existing seats to make close proximity safer among passengers sharing the same seat.

“Glassafe” is made of transparent material to make the entire cabin harmonious and aesthetically light, but perfectly fulfilling the objective of creating an isolated volume around the passenger in order to avoid or minimize contacts and interactions via air between passenger and passenger, so as to reduce the probability of contamination by viruses or other.

“Glassafe” is supplied in various executions with fixing systems to the seat that allow easy installation and removal.

“Glassafe” can be supplied in opaque material or with different degrees of transparency, all easy cleaning and suitable for a safe hygienisation.