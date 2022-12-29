US to require negative COVID tests for travellers from China, Hong Kong or Macao

The United States will require negative COVID-19 tests for travellers from China, US health officials have said, after Beijing’s decision to lift stringent restrictions to contain the virus.

The officials said on Wednesday that the new policy, which will kick in on January 5, will apply to all air passengers over two years old from China, Hong Kong or Macao.

Italy, Japan, Malaysia and Taiwan have also imposed pandemic-related travel restrictions on passengers from China.

And als India – which has reported the second highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world, at 44 million, behind the United States to date – on Saturday started randomly testing 2 percent of international passengers arriving at its airports for COVID-19.

Cases have surged in China since it relaxed its zero-COVID policy this month following rare public protests. Under the controversial policy, the authorities were placing entire towns and cities under lockdown if they reported a few cases.