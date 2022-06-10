U.S. lifts pre-departure testing requirement for international inbound travellers

Airlines for America CEO reacts with satisfaction

The Biden administration announced that starting Sunday international air travellers will no longer need a negative COVID-19 test before flying to the US.

The policy will expire Sunday, a senior administration official said.

The requirement for pre-departure testing could be reinstated if there are new concerns about another variant.

The statement below is attributable to Airlines for America (A4A) President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio:

We are pleased that the pre-departure testing requirement has been eliminated for international air travellers who are eager to visit or return home to the United States. The airline industry appreciates the Administration’s decision to lift the pre-departure testing requirement in accordance with the current epidemiological environment. Lifting this policy will help encourage and restore air travel to the United States, benefiting communities across the country that rely heavily on travel and tourism to support their local economies. We are eager to welcome the millions of travellers who are ready to come to the U.S. for vacation, business and reunions with loved ones. We look forward to continuing to work with the Administration to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of the traveling public and to ensure that air travel policies are guided by science.

