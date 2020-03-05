[Coronavirus] Tomorrowland Winter 2020 has been cancelled

No question that the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has a massive and global impact on air travel. Many companies are restricting air travel and several countries are disallowing international conferences and big public events. The next victim of COVID-19 is Tomorrowland Winter 2020 staged in Alpe d’Huez, France, the techno festival that attracts festival-goers from every corner of the world.

Today, the French Government decided to cancel this year’s edition, running between 14 and 21 March. “The French Government is taking drastic measures regarding the COVID-19 virus in France“, the festival wrote on social media adding that the government enforces the cancellation of large events, bringing together people from different nationalities on closed festival grounds and event locations.

The ski area of Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine Ski (Alpe d’Huez, Oz en Oisans, Vaujany, Auris and Villard Reculas) will remain open for all visitors, including all normal activities (ski lifts, slopes, bars, restaurants…), just like all other ski resorts in France.

Brussels Airlines is an important sponsor of the Tomorrowland Summer Festival, to which it carries thousands of fans. It has an Airbus A320 aircraft, “Amare“, painted in the Tomorrowland colours.