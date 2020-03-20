The Belgian Government, SNCB/NMBS and Infrabel set up a “National Interest Train Service”

The Coronavirus crisis is impacting and greatly modifying everyone’s habits, including our daily trips.

Since the start of the Coronavirus crisis, SNCB/NMBS has been working in close collaboration with Infrabel and the authorities with a view to real-time monitoring of the situation in order to ensure the continuity of public transport on Belgian territory. The current train occupancy rate is between 8 and 10%. As in all sectors, this crisis also has a very significant impact on the availability of personnel in many rail trades.

From then on, a “Service of Trains of National Interest” will be organized this Monday, March 23, 2020, preserving real mobility solutions for people who absolutely have to travel by train and for whom travelling in total safety must be guaranteed.

Adaptation of the train offer

A train offer which corresponds to approximately 75% of the number of places usually offered to travellers on a normal weekday (peak hours included)

Maximum coverage of travellers’ mobility needs

A stable and sustainable offer with service to all lines

Maximum train composition to maximize the distance between passengers

Find the details of the National Interest Train Service valid from Monday 23 March.

Please note: some P trains will already be cancelled in the evening on Sunday, March 22.

Other specific measures have already been taken by SNCB/NMBS to ensure that all travellers have the most optimal travel conditions possible during this particular period.

Despite this unprecedented crisis, all SNCB/NMBS and Infrabel employees will continue to do everything in their power to enable those who absolutely must travel by train to be able to use this mode of transport.