Severely burned Romanian doctor taken to Queen Astrid Military Hospital, Belgium

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
178
A firefighter inside the intensive care unit where a fire killed 10, in Piatra Neamt, Romania, November 14 2020. Picture taken November 14, 2020. Inquam Photos/tvmneant.ro/Flavius Corfu via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ROMANIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ROMANIA

Last Saturday, 14 November, a deadly fire broke out at the intensive care unit of a hospital in Piatra Neamt, Romania. Ten COVID-19 patients, aged between 67 and 86, died due to the blast. Six other COVID-19 patients, injured in the fire, were transferred to another hospital in the city of Iasi.

Doctor Denciu Catalin tried to save as many patients as possible but suffered second to third degree burns to 40% of his body, officials said.

Yesterday (15 November), Docter Denciu was transferred to the airport of Otopeni, Bucharest and onward to the Queen Astrid military hospital in Belgium.

Belgian plane spotters announced the aircraft, a Romanian Air Force Alenia C-27 Spartan (registered 2703) to arrive on Sunday afternoon at Brussels Airport.

Medical staff dressed in biosecurity suits handle the transfer of Denciu Catalin, a doctor wounded in a fire at the intensive care unit at Piatra Neamt hospital. Inquam Photos / Liviu Chirica

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.