Severely burned Romanian doctor taken to Queen Astrid Military Hospital, Belgium

Last Saturday, 14 November, a deadly fire broke out at the intensive care unit of a hospital in Piatra Neamt, Romania. Ten COVID-19 patients, aged between 67 and 86, died due to the blast. Six other COVID-19 patients, injured in the fire, were transferred to another hospital in the city of Iasi.

Doctor Denciu Catalin tried to save as many patients as possible but suffered second to third degree burns to 40% of his body, officials said.

Yesterday (15 November), Docter Denciu was transferred to the airport of Otopeni, Bucharest and onward to the Queen Astrid military hospital in Belgium.

Belgian plane spotters announced the aircraft, a Romanian Air Force Alenia C-27 Spartan (registered 2703) to arrive on Sunday afternoon at Brussels Airport.