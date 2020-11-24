Here’s what it’s like to quarantine in Australia during COVID-19

An Australian TikToker who packed up his New York City apartment (United States) to fly back to Australia for the Winter documented his mandatory 14-days quarantine down under. The entire procedure will cost you an extra 3000 Australian dollar (€1856).

You get randomly assigned a hotel and the price includes three meals per day. After arrival, he was put on a bus and escorted by police to the Hilton hotel.

These quarantine measures seem strict, but reasonable and cannot be compared with the measures taken in, for example, Europe and the United States.

A good one to keep the virus out of Australia? Watch his entire adventure in the following video: