Pilot draws giant hypodermic needle in the sky to celebrate arrival of vaccine

Last week, the first shipments of Pfizer and BioNTech’s corona vaccine were distributed from Puurs-Sint-Amands, Belgium, across Europe. Yesterday and today, most European countries will have administered the first vaccines.

A pilot in Friedriechshafen, Germany wanted to highlight this important and symbolic moment: on 23 December, he took his Diamond DA20 Katana (registered D-ENIG) to the skies and started drawing a giant aerial hypodermic needle in the sky.

The aerial drawing was tracked by Flightradar24:

It’s not the first coronavirus-inspired aerial drawing, tweeted Flightradar24: