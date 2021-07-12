One year in prison for man who wanted to take a plane at Brussels Airport with a false PCR test

A Brussels court has sentenced a man to one year in prison and a 4,000 euros fine for trying to take a plane with a false PCR test.

On 7 May, a man came to Brussels Airport airport with the results of a PCR test showing that he had tested negative for the coronavirus. When an officer checked with the lab that allegedly took the test, it turned out that the references were false and the man confessed that he had bought the forged certificate for 30 euros.

The public prosecutor’s office proposed an amicable settlement of 750 euros, but the man refused. He was sent to court and sentenced to a prison term of 1 year and a fine of 4,000 euros.

The court said in its verdict that “The person concerned has displayed an antisocial and dangerous attitude. He also puts the health and safety of his fellow travellers in danger.”

Between 19 April and 11 June, 576 people were caught using false PCR tests at the airport.