Naomi Campbell boards a flight in a hazmat suit, N95 mask and latex gloves amid the coronavirus outbreak

Naomi Campbell is taking no chances to catch COVID-19, the coronavirus that is continuing to spread around the world. Last Tuesday, she published a selfie on social media, just before boarding her domestic flight from Los Angeles to New York, United States, wearing a full hazmat suit.

The 49-year-old English model, actress, and businesswoman also covered her face with an N95 mask, and protected her hands with stylish pink latex gloves.

Naomi Campbell is known for her germaphobia as, last year, she demonstrated her airport routine: she uses antibacterial wipes to sanitize her entire seat and surroundings just after boarding a Qatar Airways aircraft departing Nice, France (YouTube video from 2:22). She also covers her seat with a blanket and wears a surgical mask while in-flight