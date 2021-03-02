Morocco suspends flights to and from Belgium as from today

The Moroccan Ministry of Health has decided to suspend all passenger flights between the country and Belgium as from midnight today (from 00:01 UTC +1) until further notice. Belgian Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs writes online.

Since 20 March 2020, Morocco has been in a medical state of emergency, at least until 10 March 2021. The population is requested to limit their movements and to respect the safety measures (wearing a mouth mask, respecting social distance…). These measures apply to everyone; you are therefore invited to follow the instructions of the Moroccan authorities.

Around 50 flights between the two countries are affected, Belgian airline TUI fly Belgium already decided to suspend all flights for three weeks, until 21 March. Next to TUI, Royal Air Maroc and Air Arabia also operate flights between Morocco and Belgium.