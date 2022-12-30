Malaysia is testing wastewater from flights arriving from China to track new variants

Malaysia will test wastewater samples from all flights arriving from China for Covid-19 in preparation for a possible spike in cases following China’s move to do away with pandemic restrictions to track any emerging new variants.

“Wastewater samples will be sent to the National Public Health Laboratory for PCR tests and then sent for genome sequencing if detected positive for Covid-19.

All international arrivals, including from China, will also be subjected to a fever screening in accordance to existing health protocols,

Also the U.S. considers airline wastewater testing as COVID surges in China.