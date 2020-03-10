Italy is being placed in complete lockdown over coronavirus fears

A woman wearing a respiratory mask walks past the Altare della Patria – Vittorio Emanuele II monument on Piazza Venezia in downtown Rome on March 10, 2020. – Italy imposed unprecedented national restrictions on its 60 million people on March 10, 2020 to control the deadly coronavirus, as China signalled major progress in its own battle against the global epidemic. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

Yesterday, Italy’s Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte imposed unprecedented national restrictions to its 60 million inhabitants to control the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread. Only two days ago, Conte ordered the complete lockdown for Lombardy, a large region in northern Italy that includes Venice and Milan.

People shouldn’t travel unless necessary for work or family emergencies,” Conte said, according to the BBC. People are no longer allowed to assemble in public; movie theaters, gyms, and pubs will be closed; and sporting events, funerals, and weddings will be canceled, reports The Guardian. And schools and universities will stay closed until April 3rd, says CNBC. Previously, schools were due to reopen March 15.

