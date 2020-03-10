Italy is being placed in complete lockdown over coronavirus fears

Yesterday, Italy’s Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte imposed unprecedented national restrictions to its 60 million inhabitants to control the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread. Only two days ago, Conte ordered the complete lockdown for Lombardy, a large region in northern Italy that includes Venice and Milan.

“People shouldn’t travel unless necessary for work or family emergencies,” Conte said, according to the BBC. People are no longer allowed to assemble in public; movie theaters, gyms, and pubs will be closed; and sporting events, funerals, and weddings will be canceled, reports The Guardian. And schools and universities will stay closed until April 3rd, says CNBC. Previously, schools were due to reopen March 15.

BREAKING: #Italy PM #Conte announces the restriction zone will be extended to cover the whole country. No longer just a red zone in the north – all of Italy. — Mark Lowen (@marklowen) March 9, 2020