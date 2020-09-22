From 25 September Belgians will no longer be prohibited to travel to “red zones”, but discouraged

From 25 September, Belgian citizens will be allowed again to travel to European “red zones“. The country was the only European country that issued a formal travel ban on tourism from Belgium instead of discouraging to travel to these municipalities, districts, cities, regions or countries which have been put back into lockdown by the country in question or where Belgian tourists are at a very high risk of infection.

Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Philippe Goffin decided to turn back to the pre-coronavirus travel advises: “Earlier this week, the European Commission proposed to use a unified color code for the European Union, the adjustment of the Belgian travel advises is an important step towards European uniformity.”

More information on Coronavirus / COVID-19 (Belgium).