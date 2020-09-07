European Commission proposes a common approach (with a common colour code) to travel measures

On 4 September, the Commission has adopted a proposal for a Council Recommendation to ensure that any measures taken by Member States that restrict free movement due to the coronavirus pandemic are coordinated and clearly communicated at the EU level.

The Commission’s proposal sets out four key areas where Member States should work closer together:

1. Common criteria

There is currently a wide discrepancy between national criteria for introducing measures that restrict free movement in the European Union. The Commission is proposing that each Member State takes into account the following criteria when putting in place any restrictive measures:

The total number of newly notified COVID-19 cases per 100 000 people in a given area in a 14-day period;

The percentage of positive tests from all COVID-19 tests carried out in given area during a seven-day period;

The number of COVID-19 tests carried out per 100 000 people in a given area during a seven-day period.

Member States should provide this data on a weekly basis to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Member States should also provide this data at the regional level to ensure that any measures can be targeted to those regions where they are strictly necessary.

On the basis that the Member State of departure has a weekly testing rate of more than 250 per 100 000 people, the Commission is proposing that Member States should not restrict free movement of people travelling from another Member State where:

The total number of newly notified COVID-19 cases in a given area is equal to less than 50 per 100 000 people during a 14-day period, OR, the percentage of positive tests from all COVID-19 tests in a given area is less than 3%.

Member States should provide this data on a weekly basis to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

2. A common colour code

Based on the data provided by Member States, the Commission proposes that the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control publishes a map of EU and EEA countries, updated weekly, with a common colour code to support Member States and travellers. The Commission proposes the following:

Green for an area where the total number of newly notified COVID-19 cases is less than 25 during a 14-day period AND the percentage of positive tests from all COVID-19 tests is less than 3%;

for an area where the total number of newly notified COVID-19 cases is less than 25 during a 14-day period the percentage of positive tests from all COVID-19 tests is less than 3%; Orange for an area where the total number of newly notified COVID-19 cases is less than 50 during a 14-day period BUT the percentage of positive tests from all COVID-19 tests is 3% or more OR the total number of newly notified COVID-19 cases is between 25 and 150 BUT the percentage of positive tests from all COVID-19 tests is less than 3%;

for an area where the total number of newly notified COVID-19 cases is less than 50 during a 14-day period the percentage of positive tests from all COVID-19 tests is 3% or more the total number of newly notified COVID-19 cases is between 25 and 150 the percentage of positive tests from all COVID-19 tests is less than 3%; Red for an area where the total number of newly notified COVID-19 cases is more than 50 during a 14-day period AND the percentage of positive tests from all COVID-19 tests is 3% or more OR the total number of newly notified COVID-19 cases is more than 150 per 100 000 people during a 14-day period;

for an area where the total number of newly notified COVID-19 cases is more than 50 during a 14-day period the percentage of positive tests from all COVID-19 tests is 3% or more the total number of newly notified COVID-19 cases is more than 150 per 100 000 people during a 14-day period; Grey if there is insufficient information available to assess the criteria proposed by the Commission OR the number of COVID-19 tests carried out per 100 000 people is less than 250.

3. A common approach for travellers from high-risk areas

The Commission proposes a common approach amongst Member States when dealing with travellers coming from ‘high-risk’ zones. Member States should not refuse the entry

of persons travelling from other Member States. Member States that introduce restrictions to free movement based on their own decision-making processes, could require:

persons travelling from an area classified as ‘red’ or ‘grey’ to either undergo quarantine OR undergo a COVID-19 test after arrival – COVID-19 testing being the preferred option;

Where justified, Member States could consider recommending that persons travelling from an area classified as ‘orange’ undergo at least a COVID-19 test prior to departure or upon arrival. Member States could require persons arriving from an area classified as ‘red’, ‘orange’ or ‘grey’ to submit passenger locator forms, notably those arriving by airplane, in accordance with data protection requirements. Travellers with an essential function or need – such as workers exercising critical occupations, frontier and posted workers, students or journalists performing their duties – should not be required to undergo quarantine. 4. Clear and timely information to the public about any restrictions

4. Clear and timely information to the public

The Commission proposes that Member States provide details of upcoming restrictions to free movement or the lifting of travel restrictions to Member States and the Commission on a weekly basis. Changes should be notified a week before entering into force.

Information should also be made available on the ‘Re-open EU’ web platform, with a link to the weekly-published map by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Citizens and businesses need predictability. Member States must make all efforts to minimise the social and economic impact of travel restrictions. This should include the provision of information to the public in in a clear, comprehensive and timely manner.

Travellers with an essential function or need should not be required to undergo quarantine, in particular:

Workers exercising critical occupations, frontier and posted workers as well as seasonal workers as referred to in the Guidelines concerning the exercise of the free movement of workers during the COVID-19 outbreak transport workers, including drivers of freight vehicles carrying goods for use in the territory as well as those merely transiting; pupils, students and trainees who travel for the purpose of study; passengers travelling for imperative family or business reasons; diplomats, staff of international organisations and people invited by international organisations whose physical presence is required for the well-functioning of these organisations, military personnel and humanitarian aid workers and civil protection personnel in the exercise of their functions; passengers in transit; seafarers; journalists, when performing their duties.respective family members.