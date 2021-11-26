Europe worried about new corona variant, requests “emergency brake” on all flights from southern Africa

The European Commission will propose, in close coordination with its member states, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel between Europe and the southern African region after the recent discovery of a new COVID-19 variant.

Several members states already decided to ban passengers from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Corona variant B.1.1.529 is showing up in southern Africa. Experts discovered unusually many mutations making the particular COVID-19 variant highly contagious. Experts also fear that the variant is able to penetrate the protective shield of the vaccines more easily.

The @EU_Commission will propose, in close coordination with Member States, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 26, 2021

Yesterday, the United Kingdom and Israel, among others, decided to ban passengers from at least six southern African countries: