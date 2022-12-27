Covid-19: China abolishes quarantine for people arriving from abroad after 8 January

Chinese health authorities announced on Monday the removal of mandatory quarantine for people arriving from outside the country, starting January 8.

The decision to scrap the mandatory quarantine comes after authorities in early December lifted most of the restrictions imposed under the “zero Covid-19” policy in place since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The National Public Health Commission said in a statement that from next January, “people entering the country will only be required to present the result of a negative test taken less than 48 hours before their arrival in China“.

China is the only country that continued to impose a quarantine on people arriving on its territory, although it reduced this period to 10 days, last June, against 21 previously.