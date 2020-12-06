Coronavirus: vaccines produced in Belgium could be delivered to the UK using military planes

To avoid delays at ports caused by Brexit, the British government works on a contingency plan to transport the vaccines to the United Kingdom using military planes. This “air corridor” seems the most reliable option, British officials familiar with the matter say.

Several million doses of coronavirus vaccines produced in Puurs-Sint-Amands, Belgium could be delivered to the United Kingdom using military planes, The Guardian reported on Saturday evening. The daily newspaper confirms, on the basis of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and senior sources at the Ministry of Defence (MoD), that contacts have already been made and that this option would be considered from 1 January 2021 in the event of the expected congestion of road, rail and sea routes.

Some 800,000 doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine have already been imported through the Channel Tunnel. No less than 5 million doses are expected in the United Kingdom by the end of the year.

Tough negotiations on the United Kingdom’s exit deal from the European Union are set to resume today.