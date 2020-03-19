[Coronavirus] United Arab Emirates stops issuing visas on arrival and bans citizens from travelling abroad

From today (19 March) and with immediate effect, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will temporarily ban entry for all passengers of all nationalities into the country. The ban includes the entry of UAE Residence Visa Holders, visa/tourist holders and visa on arrivals of all nationalities. Exempt UAE nationals, GCC nationals and diplomatic passports.

The country also said that it had banned its citizens from travelling abroad until further notice over coronavirus fears. Airlines are required to strictly adhere to the entry ban.

However, passengers are exempted from this rule while transiting through UAE airports. In the event that the passenger was accepted to transit UAE and was later denied entry at their final destination, the airline will take full responsibility to accommodate and facilitate the passengers out of the UAE and back to their origin.