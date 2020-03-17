[Coronavirus] Three hundred thousand face masks donated by Chinese charities arrived in Liege, Belgium on Monday

Chinese medical supplies for Belgium are unloaded at the Liege Airport in Liege, Belgium, on March 16, 2020. Three hundred thousand face masks donated by Chinese charities (Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation) arrived in Liege, Belgium, on Monday, in an effort to help the European country fight the spread of the COVID-19.

Belgium, which became the first European country to join the Electronic World Trade Platform in 2018, has been working closely with the foundations to facilitate the distribution and delivery of medical supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far infected more than 140,000 worldwide.

The eWTP is an Alibaba-led initiative that helps small and medium-sized enterprises do business globally. A key element in the agreement between Belgium and Alibaba as part of this initiative is the investment in a smart-logistics hub at Liege Airport in the Wallonia region. Since the outbreak of the novel virus, the airport has played a vital role in ensuring timely deliveries of critical medical supplies both to and from the country – and the continent.