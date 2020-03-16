[Coronavirus] A pilot just left this message to the world

A pilot took out this Diamond DA40 Diamond Star (OE-VDS) to write a giant message in the Austrian skies. Tracking website flightradar24 picked up the aircraft’s signal, thereby giving a clear message to the global population.
A pilot just left this message to the world#StayHome https://t.co/oCkFp13TgT pic.twitter.com/EVb8bXwpJZ
— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 16, 2020
Other sky drawings
Marking the retirement of the Boeing 747 from El Al service, this last flight has almost completed a “Sky Painting”