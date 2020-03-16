[Coronavirus] A pilot just left this message to the world

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
13

A pilot took out this Diamond DA40 Diamond Star (OE-VDS) to write a giant message in the Austrian skies. Tracking website flightradar24 picked up the aircraft’s signal, thereby giving a clear message to the global population. 

Other sky drawings

Marking the retirement of the Boeing 747 from El Al service, this last flight has almost completed a “Sky Painting”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.