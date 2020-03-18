[Coronavirus] ILA Berlin 2020, the leading space exhibition in Europe, cancelled

ILA Berlin 2020 will not be taking place. This was agreed upon by the German Aerospace Industries Association (BDLI), the organisers of the ILA, and Messe Berlin GmbH following an extraordinary meeting of the supervisory board of Messe Berlin GmbH. The ILA had been scheduled to take place from 13 to 17 May 2020 at Berlin ExpoCenter Airport.

Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, on 12 March 2020 the head administrator of the district of Dahme-Spreewald – the authority responsible for enacting protective measures to prevent the spread of contagious diseases – issued a general order and instructed its immediate implementation. It states that ”events with an anticipated attendance of at least 1,000 persons are forbidden in the administrative district of Dahme-Spreewald.“ The order is not time-limited and will remain in force until further notice. Explaining their decision, the authorities noted the assessments made by the Robert Koch Institute and the relevant public health authorities, following which an imposition of minor restrictions would be unable to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at large events of this kind. They also noted that it would be virtually impossible to trace the previous movements of those who made contact with the virus.

BDLI Chief Executive Volker Thum: ”For us it is clear that we take responsibility for the exhibitors, partners and visitors at ILA 2020. We would like to expressly thank everyone whose commitment over the past few months helped to prepare for the ILA. Our high-tech industry is of strategic importance to the country. This crisis is a severe blow. Now, more than ever, we must stand shoulder to shoulder with policymakers and all our stakeholders.“

Dr. Christian Göke, Chief Executive Officer of Messe Berlin GmbH: ”It is with a heavy heart that we must now announce the cancellation of ILA Berlin 2020. For weeks Messe Berlin has made it known that a decision on holding or cancelling large-scale events can at present only be based on the recommendations or instructions of the relevant specialist authorities. Only they possess the necessary information and specialist knowledge in order to draw the right conclusions. We take our responsibility for the health and safety of our visitors, exhibitors and employees very seriously.”

Over 1,100 exhibitors from more than 40 countries and around 180,000 trade visitors and members of the general public attended ILA 2018.

Berlin, Germany, 18 March 2020