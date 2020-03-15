[Coronavirus] Eurocontrol: “airlines are seeing a strong reduction across their networks”

Due to the weaker passenger demand, European airlines are seeing significant reductions across their networks. Alitalia (-77%), Lufthansa (-37%), Ryanair (-29%), Air France (-22%) and British Airways (-14%), to call a few. “Only the beginning, as air travel restrictions will kick-in over the coming days,” tweets Eamonn Brennan, director general of Eurocontrol.

