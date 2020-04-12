[Coronavirus] Etihad Airways announces additional repatriation flights to several destinations including Brussels

Etihad Airways has announced that it will operate several additional outbound repatriation flights from Abu Dhabi to Brussels, Dublin, London, Tokyo and Zurich.

Previously, the airline had already announced that it would operate a number of daily outbound flights to help foreign citizens in the UAE return home.

Now, the airline announced a series of additional outbound repatriation flights to several destinations, including Brussels.

These repatriation flights have been approved by the UAE Government, and the airline is working closely with authorities to continue these types of operations. The aim is to increase the number of flights, subject to approval from other foreign governments.

More info on these outbound repatriation flights is available on the Etihad Airways website.

