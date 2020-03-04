[Coronavirus] British Airways launches ‘book with confidence’ customer policy

British Airways has decided to waive its change fee, giving customers the flexibility to delay travel that is booked during the next two weeks. The move comes as a result of the outbreak of the Coronavirus Covid-19.

The policy will be available for new bookings made between Tuesday 3 March 2020 and Monday 16 March 2020. As some customers are facing uncertainty when booking travel at the moment, the airline has introduced the policy to give its customers more confidence, across any of its routes.

Andrew Brem, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer said: “As some customers may choose to change or delay their travel plans at the moment, it’s important we offer them greater flexibility. By waiving our change fee our customers can have the added confidence to book a trip with British Airways that suits them.”

The ‘book with confidence’ policy covers all British Airways routes with changes available right up to departure. Any fare difference due to a date change will still apply.

Upcoming flights that were booked before Tuesday 3 March 2020 cannot benefit from this new customer policy.

4 March 2020