[Coronavirus] Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against travelling abroad

Actions are being taken worldwide to curb the spread of the Coronavirus Covid-19 and stop the pandemic. So many countries adopt quarantine measures or close their borders that a normal crossing of these cannot be guaranteed. The risk of Belgian citizens being stranded is very high. It is therefore advisable to postpone all trips abroad. People currently abroad should first contact local authorities, their travel agency, tour operator or airline, for assistance. In case of emergency, the Belgian Embassy competent for the country in which you are located can be contacted.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has been recognised as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The virus is spreading all over the world and can, therefore, have an impact on your trips and travels. These trips do not help to stop the spread of the virus.

Find out about the accessibility of your destination and especially about the possibility of a return, before starting your trip.

Please note that due to the spread of the virus, your return to Belgium cannot always be guaranteed.

As a result, you may have to stay longer than necessary, which has all kinds of financial and medical consequences.

Several countries impose quarantine measures on travellers from Belgium (Belgian nationals or residents in Belgium). These measures may be mandatory and may take place in less than optimal comfort conditions.

Make sure your insurance offers enough coverage in the event of hospitalisation for the coronavirus abroad.

Travel advice is regularly updated by country according to the evolution of the situation and the information available. Everyone is invited to consult them if necessary.

The Belgian government, on the advice of the FPS Public Health, advises against school trips lasting several days abroad. This recommendation applies from now until March 31.

If you belong to a high-risk group (people over 65, diabetics, people with heart, lung or kidney problems, children under 6 months old, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems, etc.), consult your doctor before travelling.

Do you have questions? Surf to https://www.info-coronavirus.be/ or call 0800 14689.

See also information from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp:

https://www.who.int/

https://www.wanda.be/