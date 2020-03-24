[Coronavirus] A picture is worth a thousand words (part two): Passenger planes crowd runways

Airlines are forced to reduce flights amid travel restrictions and a huge drop in demand as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Passenger planes now crowd runways where they are parked instead of their usual take-offs and landings. Today’s selection: Delta Air Lines – American Airlines – Lufthansa.
Delta Air Lines 737 passenger planes are seen lined up on a runway where they are parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. March 21, 2020. Picture taken March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
American Airlines passenger planes crowd a runway where they are parked due to flight reductions to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Planes of German carrier Lufthansa a parked on a closed runway at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, March 23, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
