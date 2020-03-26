[Coronavirus] A picture is worth a thousand words (part four): Brussels Airport based airlines

André Orban
Following the measures imposed by different authorities, such as the negative travel advice of the Belgian authorities and the national authorities in Europe and beyond who no longer allow flights to their territories, Belgian airlines like Brussels Airlines and TUI fly Belgium are forced to ground their fleet. A sad sight.

Pictures by airport mediation _ fr (twitter)

