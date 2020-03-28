[Coronavirus] A picture is worth a thousand words (part five): British Airways

Like any other passenger airline, British Airways was forced to reduce flights amid travel restrictions and a huge drop in demand as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. the airline used Bournemouth Airport to store most of its Airbus fleet.
Not something you see everyday. @British_Airways jets all lined up at @BOHAirport basking in the sun. Not quite to the @rafredarrows standards but a good effort. @BournemouthFire ^SM pic.twitter.com/3108tDQcoI
— NPAS South West Region #StayHomeSaveLives (@NPASSouthWest) March 27, 2020
BA are using Bournemouth airport to park up their planes. #britishairways #bournemouthairport pic.twitter.com/6DKEahTiV6
— Pete b (@petebrw) March 25, 2020
The large amount of @British_Airways aircraft stored at 🇬🇧#Bournemouth @BOHAirport captured by @NPASSouthWest can also clearly be seen on yesterday's (27 March) @CopernicusEU Sentinel-2 satellite imagery. https://t.co/9qjwtqQmx6 pic.twitter.com/gWXoLjX1XH
— Gerjon | חריון (@Gerjon_) March 27, 2020
