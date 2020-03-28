[Coronavirus] A picture is worth a thousand words (part five): British Airways

Bart Noëth
Like any other passenger airline, British Airways was forced to reduce flights amid travel restrictions and a huge drop in demand as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. the airline used Bournemouth Airport to store most of its Airbus fleet. 

 

