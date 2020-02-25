Coronavirus reaches Tenerife, Canary Islands – 1,000 hotel guests in quarantine

The H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain has been quarantined because an Italian tourist who is staying there has contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19), tour operator TUI said in a statement. Approximately 1,000 holiday- goers are not allowed to leave the hotel, which is guarded by police offers.

At least five Dutch and 110 Belgian TUI travellers are staying in the hotel; TUI is currently in contact with the local authorities and the management of the hotel to obtain more information.

For tourists that are staying at the relevant hotel in the coming days (weeks), TUI will inform them as soon as possible and will offer an alternative solution.