Belgium tightens PLF checks on passengers (and airlines)

People traveling to or returning to Belgium and not in possession of the necessary corona documents (Passenger Locator Forms / PLF) will immediately be offered a €250 fine. The prosecutor’s office of Halle-Vilvoorde will also prosecute airlines (and other means of transportation) if they didn’t check that its passengers are in possession of a correctly filled in PLF-form. In case of a counterfeit PLF-form, the fine will rise to €750.

During spotchecks at Brussels Airport, police noticed that the vast majority of travelers did comply with the current regulations. However, a number of airlines didn’t fulfill their obligations to carry out a mandatory PLF-document check on its passengers.

Airlines who fail to check passengers and deny them boarding will be prosecuted, and risk fines of up to €48.000