Belgium prohibits non-essential travel while Europe only discourages it

This evening, the Belgian federal government and the governments of the federated states will take additional measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The Consultation Committee will implement a ban on all non-essential travel, as disclosed by several Belgian media.

The travel ban will start next Wednesday and will last until 1 March.

The ban comes after about 160,000 Belgians made a non-essential trip during the Christmas holidays, while the committee only advised against these trips.

In a statement by President von der Leyen, the European Union (EU) acknowledged that the health situation in Europe remains very serious. And that the EU is increasingly concerned about different variants of the virus.

The EU also introduces a dark red zone, indicating that in this zone the virus is circulating at a very high level. Persons travelling from dark red areas could be required to do a test before departure as well as to undergo quarantine after arrival – this is within the European Union.

The EU doesn’t ban but discourages all non-essential travel both within the country and of course across borders.