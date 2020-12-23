Aerial footage shows scale of massive lorry park at Manston airport, United Kingdom

An aerial view shows lines of freight lorries and heavy goods vehicles parked on the tarmac at Manston Airport near Ramsgate, south east England on December 22, 2020 (Photo by William EDWARDS / AFP)

Two thousand trucks (lorries) are stranded on the tarmac of Manston Airport, a closed airport near Ramsgate, United Kingdom as the Brexit contingency plan “Operation Fennel” was activated early to cope with lorries waiting to depart the United Kingdom, after France closed its borders to accompanied freight arriving from the United Kingdom due to the rapid spread of a new coronavirus strain.

Britain was plunged into a fresh crisis last week with the emergence of a fresh strain of the virus, which is believed to be up to 70 percent more transmissible than other forms.

Meanwhile, France decided to reopen the border with the United Kingdom on the condition that travellers carry a negative PCR-test. A quick test will be conducted on truckers, the result of which must be negative.

Air, road, rail and sea traffic between the two countries will thus resume, French minister of Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari this morning announced on Twitter.

