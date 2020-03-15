[Coronavirus] A picture is worth a thousand words

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
22
(Photo by May James / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

A view of Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Express aircraft parked at the Hong Kong International airport. Airlines across the globe have cancelled flights, postponed or adjusted their services in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) Airbus A320 planes parked at Copenhagen Airport, Kastrup, Denmark, on March 15, 2020.
Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT kod 50090

SAS has made the decision to temporarily halt most of its traffic starting Monday, 16 March until there are yet again conditions to conduct commercial aviation.

dpatop – 15 March 2020, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main – Photo: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa

Numerous Lufthansa aircraft are parked on the extensive grounds of Frankfurt Airport, Germany. Lufthansa has been severely affected by the severe slump in demand caused by the novel corona virus and has cancelled the lion’s share of its flight offerings for the coming weeks.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.