A moment of pride in a period of uncertainty: Italian Air Force stream the colors of the Italian flag “fighting the virus”

While Italy is on quarantine, the Italian Air Force flies a single jet, representing the coronavirus, to meet other jets that stream the colors of the Italian flag while Pavorotti’s Nessun Dorma that has the lyrics “we shall overcome” plays.

