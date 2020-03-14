A moment of pride in a period of uncertainty: Italian Air Force stream the colors of the Italian flag “fighting the virus”

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
7

While Italy is on quarantine, the Italian Air Force flies a single jet, representing the coronavirus, to meet other jets that stream the colors of the Italian flag while Pavorotti’s Nessun Dorma that has the lyrics “we shall overcome” plays.

