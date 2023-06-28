Chased by a French Rafale, a light aircraft drops narcotics over Ardèche region, France

Last Saturday, a light aircraft was intercepted by the French Air Force after its departure from Germany. However prohibited, the light aircraft flew right above the nuclear power plant of Fessenheim, France hence triggering attention.

“Air traffic discovered unusual behaviour, in particular the fact that the aircraft flew over the Fessenheim area, and that the route was not in accordance with his flight plan. Moreover, his radio communication was very shady,” said a French army spokesperson.

“It was decided to intercept the aircraft, which then was observed from a distance. The pilot, however, remained very nervous. When he noticed the Rafale, he opened the door of his light aircraft and dropped some packages.”

The location of the “drop site” was passed on to the French Gendarmerie after which they could locate around fifteen packages containing thirty kilos of white powder.

The pilot, a Polish man and known in France for drugs offenses, safely landed at Aubenas Aerodrome, Ardèche, but was arrested shortly after.

In his aircraft, some €45,000 cash was found. Justice is now testing the substance and has started an investigation for drug trafficking.