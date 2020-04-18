Caught on video: Piper PA-28 Cherokee makes emergency landing on highway

On 16 April, a Piper PA-28 Cherokee made an emergency landing on Highway 40, just outside of Montreal, Canada. Drivers on the highway were taken by surprise, and the landing was caught on video. Luckily, the aircraft safely landed and nobody got injured during the procedure. Traffic on the highway quickly resumed after. Officials did not disclose why the aircraft needed to land immediately.

