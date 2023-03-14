Carbon Cub lands on helipad of famous Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai

CubCrafters, in collaboration with Red Bull and extreme sports promotor XDubai, has achieved an unprecedented milestone in aviation by successfully landing a fixed wing Carbon Cub aircraft on the heliport of one of the world’s most iconic buildings, the Burj Al Arab hotel, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Bulls Eye landing event featured Red Bull Air Race pilot and Carbon Cub owner Luke Czepiela landing a specially modified version of CubCrafters bestselling aircraft on a 27-meter wide helipad suspended 212 meters above sea level atop the 56-story hotel.

To land on the helipad, 27m in diameter, he completed over 650 practice landings before the attempt on top of the 56-story hotel. pic.twitter.com/EpHGIHX2tP — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 14, 2023