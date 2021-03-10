European Business aviation sends urgent call to action to eliminate administrative barriers caused by Brexit

Today, the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) urged National Authorities to eliminate administrative barriers following the conclusion of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, highlighting it is for the benefit of all those involved.

In the urgent call, the trade body representing the European Business aviation community urges national authorities in Europe to urgently put in place schemes and practical solutions ensuring the elimination of the administrative barriers for all Third Country Operators. A lack of cooperation in this regard would result in a detrimental situation for the entire ecosystem and is not desirable given the unprecedented challenges the Business aviation industry faces in the context of the COVID19 crisis.

Commenting on the current state of affairs, EBAA Secretary-General Athar Husain Khan added: “Given the amount of work invested by all parties involved in Brexit, it is unacceptable that industry and society alike have to operate with uncertainty for the future. All national authorities should cooperate for the benefit of all”.

Currently, the United Kingdom has put mechanisms in place, such as the Block Permit Scheme for ad hoc charter operations, to ensure business continuity for European Business aviation operators wishing to fly to the UK. However, the facilities granted by UK authorities are limited in time and conditional on obtaining reciprocal conditions.

If no further cooperation and bilateral agreements based on reciprocity follow soon, Business aviation operators flying under the new Third Country Operator status will be heavily hampered in their ability to perform last-minute flights from the UK to the EU (3rd & 4th freedoms).

Business aviation provides flexibility and non-scheduled flights are often organised at very short notice. Administrative barriers prevent operators from obtaining the required permits and authorisations in time with the risk that flights cannot be operated, constituting a financial loss for the operator and a difference of treatment within the industry that the agreement seeks to avoid.

10 March 2021, Brussels