Belgium to introduce an aviation tax on flights under 500 kilometres

The Belgian government has reached an agreement on the country’s budget. In total, the government took 100 different decisions. One of those decisions is to introduce an aviation tax on short-haul flights.

Passengers that are leaving from a Belgian airport to a destination less than 500 kilometres away will have to pay a surcharge between €4 and €6. With this decision, the Belgian government wants to encourage people to choose alternative ways of travel: for example trains. This additional tax should bring in €30 million on a yearly basis.

A quick look at the map of Europe shows that the following destinations can expect this additional tax: London, United Kingdom; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Frankfurt, Hamburg and Stuttgart, Germany; Paris and Strasbourg, France; Basel, Switzerland. (More possible destinations are likely)