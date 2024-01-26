Iconic ‘Out of Africa’ Gipsy Moth plane to be auctioned in Miami for rhino sanctuary

André Orban
RM Sotheby’s will auction the legendary 1929 De Havilland Gipsy Moth, featured in the Academy Award-winning film ‘Out of Africa,’ during the ModaMiami event on March 1-2, 2024.

Proceeds from the sale will contribute to the creation of a new rhino sanctuary in Kenya, benefiting the endangered black rhino species.

The Gipsy Moth registered G-AAMY, known for its role in the film’s visual storytelling, was last inspected for airworthiness in April 2022 and features unique American-made steel construction.

The auction represents a rare opportunity to own cinematic and aviation history while supporting wildlife conservation efforts in Africa.

 

