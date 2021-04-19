WW2 Grumman Avenger ditches close to Florida shore during Cocoa Beach Air Show

During the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida last Saturday, a Grumman Avenger, a second world-war torpedo bomber, faced technical issues and was forced to land (ditch) close to the shore. The pilot was rescued shortly after. 

The U.S. federal aviation authorities (FAA) said it will investigate the mishap along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Following footage of the ditching appeared on social media:

The pilot was in a TBM Avenger Saturday performing in the warbird parade when the issue happened, according to the following Facebook post:

