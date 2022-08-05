Navigate

[Video] Light aircraft narrowly avoids two parked aircraft at Cotswold before crashing into ditch

On 4 August at around 10:30 (UTC +1), a light aircraft carrying one pilot and two passengers crashed into a ditch next to the A429 after overshooting the runway at Cotswold Airport, United Kingdom. The three were taken to hospital. 

The adjacent road (A429) was closed for several hours to remove debris and fuel.

The U.K.’s Air Accident Investigation Branch is opening an investigation into the mishap.

In the evening of 4 August, a Twitter user posted the following footage. The light aircraft is flying in between a stored Red Wings aircraft and a TAP Air Portugal aircraft. Another Twitter user indicates that the light aircraft clips the nose gear of the Red Wings aircraft.

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
