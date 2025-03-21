UPDATE: Tragic avalanche in Abisko Mountains: Two Italians on heli-skiing trip killed, investigation underway

A deadly avalanche in Sweden’s Abisko Mountains on Thursday claimed the lives of two Italian skiers and injured several others. The victims, two brothers from the Piedmont region, were part of a group of five on a guided heli-skiing trip in Kårsavagge.

When the avalanche struck, it swept away a stationary Airbus H130 helicopter and buried two of the skiers under the snow. Their mountain guide, who remained on the surface, survived.

Rescue teams arrived quickly, and the victims were transported to the hospital, but they could not be saved.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, considering charges of causing death and bodily harm. While a company has been identified as part of the inquiry, no arrests have been made.