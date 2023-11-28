Two separate Embraer EMB-120 Brasilia crashes at Kikobaga airstrip, Mikumi National Park (Tanzania)

Two separate aircraft accidents occurred today at Kikobaga airstrip within Mikumi National Park in Tanzania. The first incident involved a Unity Air Zanzibar Embraer EMB-120 Brasilia (registered 5H-MJH), carrying 30 passengers, two pilots, and one crew member from Zanzibar. The plane experienced technical difficulties during landing. “Thanks to the efforts of the pilots and airport officials, there were no injuries reported. All passengers, pilots, and the crew member are safe, and they continue with their tourism schedule within the national park,” was reported on social media.

The second incident in the evening of 28 November involved another Unity Air Embraer EMB-120ER Brasilia (registered 5H-FLM), carrying 30 passengers – mostly tourists, two pilots, and two crew members destined for Zanzibar. There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the accident is still unknown.

The Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA), in collaboration with the Regional Defense and Security Committee of Morogoro and stakeholders in tourism and aviation, is working to address changes in the travel plans of the affected tourists to minimize any inconvenience. The areas for takeoff and landing at Kikoboga Airport are reportedly unaffected, and the airport continues to operate for flight and tourism activities.

TANAPA has initiated communication with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) under the Ministry of Transport for a thorough investigation into the incidents. The statement expresses gratitude to the firefighting and rescue team in Mikumi for their effective response to the challenges posed by these incidents.

Aviation24.be gathered information online and from the following tweet (translated from Swahili) on social media platform X:

