Two pilots killed in Kamaka Air Cessna 208 crash in Honolulu, U.S.

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
36

A Kamaka Air Cessna 208 Grand Caravan, registered as N689KA, crashed shortly after takeoff from runway 04L at Honolulu Airport, Hawai’i, United States, on December 17, 2024. The aircraft, manufactured in 2011, was conducting a training flight when it lost altitude and crashed into a building just north of the airport.

Preliminary reports indicate the aircraft entered a left turn moments after takeoff before the tragic collision. Both pilots onboard the flight were fatally injured. No additional casualties were reported on the ground, although the building sustained significant damage.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash, including the possibility of mechanical failure or human error. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and local aviation authorities are working together to determine the cause of this fatal accident.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.