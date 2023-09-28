Two people missing in Greek Agusta A109 helicopter which crashed into the sea

A helicopter that crashed into the sea off the coast of northern Evia, Greece, had two people on board, according to the state-run Athens Macedonian News Agency.

The privately chartered Agusta A109 helicopter was flying over Achladi beach during a storm when it disappeared from radar and was seen descending into the water by witnesses. It had initially departed from Afidnes, north of Athens, for a flight to Volos but had to make a brief landing in Mantoudi in Evia due to weather conditions before continuing its journey.

A search and rescue operation is underway, hampered by strong winds and challenging access to the crash site.