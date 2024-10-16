Two killed in T-6 Texan plane crash at Räyskälä Airport, Finland

Two people lost their lives when a T-6 Texan sports plane crashed and caught fire shortly after takeoff at Räyskälä airport (EFRY) in Loppi, Southwest Tavastland, Finland, on Wednesday.

The accident occurred around noon, and both passengers on board the aircraft were killed. The plane, a North American T-6 Texan Navy model SNJ-3 built in 1935 and registered OH-NAT, was originally used for pilot training during World War II and is now primarily featured in air shows.

The cause of the crash is suspected to be a technical issue. Local rescue services responded to the incident with multiple units.