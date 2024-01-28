Two fatalities after light aircraft crash near Aérodrome de Spa, Belgium

In the morning of 28 January, a Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee light aircraft (registered D-EMGE) crashed in the Rue de la Sauvenière, Spa, Belgium, close to the Aérodrome de Spa. Earlier in the morning, the aircraft took off from Düsseldorf Mönchengladbach Airport, Germany.

The Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee crashed about 100 metres next to the Aérodrome de Spa between 09:00 and 09:30 local time (UTC+1). The aircraft missed its approach to runway 23 and attempted a go-around but hit the vehicle. An explosion was heard.

The light aircraft hit a car, bursting both into flames. Luckily, the car was unattended as the driver was smoking a cigarette outside his vehicle.

Rescue services rushed to the scene, a perimeter was set around the crash site.

Two fatalities have been reported: both the pilot (born in 1992) and the passenger have been confirmed deceased.

The airfield of Spa will remain closed until Monday morning.

